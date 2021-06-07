Jacqueline And Badshah Tease 'raja-rani' Romance In 'Paani Paani'; See Fans' Reactions

On June 7, 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah dropped reels on their respective Instagram handles which gave their followers a glimpse into the teaser for their next track Paani Paani. The song will be released on June 9, 2021, but the comment sections of their Instagram posts and YouTube suggests that fans can hardly await its release. Catch a glimpse of the teaser right here:

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's glimpse of Paani Paani

As far as the teaser is concerned, the beats for Paani Paani are as energetic and refreshing as it gets. The music video set in the deserts is full of picturesque shots. Badshah seems to have incorporated a little of Rajasthani folk music for the song which makes it even better. All in all, the teaser is a rager, and it only contributes to the anticipation preceding the release of the song.

Reactions to the teaser

When Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram on June 7, 2021, and gave her followers a glimpse of the teaser, it was met with a lot of excitement. Be it rapper and singer Rajakumari or the Singh Saab the Great actor Urvashi Rautela, almost everyone was in praises for Jacqueline's look in the song and what entailed it. With comments like "Can't wait" and "Blockbuster song of 2021", it seems like the audiences are eagerly awaiting Badshah's song.

About Paani Paani

The track has been sung by Badshah and Astha Gill, while Badshah penned the lyrics for the song, and produced it too. The choreography for the song has been done by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji of the Dance Plus fame. The song has been produced under the label of Saregama India Ltd.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah

This is not the first time that Badshah and Jacky have collaborated on a song. In March 2021, Badshah's song Genda Phool that crossed 81 crore views also featured Jacqueline Fernandez. The song was met with missed reviews and controversy around who owned the rights for the folk song that the Badshah track incorporated. This will be the second time that the two will be seen together for a single.

