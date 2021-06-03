Jacqueline Fernandez Announces Teaser Release Date Of Her & Badshah's 'Paani Paani' Song

Jacqueline Fernandez recently teased the release date of her second-ever music video collaboration with Punjabi rap icon Badshah, titled Paani Paani, after their popular peppy track, Genda Phool. Post unveiling their first look posters from the upcoming song a couple of days ago, the Kick actor has now teased the release of the Badshah & Aastha Gill song and revealed the release date of its music video's teaser on Instagram to hike fans' excitement about the same. Yesterday, Jacqueline also took to her Instagram Stories and expressed being "so excited" as "#PaaniPaaniBadshah" became one of the trending topics of discussion on Twitter.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Paani Paani teaser is all set to release on June 5

While Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's collaboration on the T-Series song Genda Phool became an overnight hit last year and currently has over a whopping 815 million views on YouTube alone, they are all set to treat their fans with yet another song collaboration this year around as well. Last weekend, the actor-singer duo made headlines after they released two posters of their upcoming song "Paani Paani" on social media. Now, earlier today, i.e. June 3, 2021, Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle to share a short video clip from the highly-anticipated music video of Paani Paani and announced that its teaser will be out on June 5. Posting the video clip on Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote, "2 days to go! @badboyshah @aasthagill @saregama_official".

Ahead of announcing Paani Paani's teaser release date, Jacqueline Fernandez had taken social media by storm with the first-look posters of the song, which will soon release on Saregama's YouTube channel. In the posters, the Race 3 actor could be seen sporting a bold look comprising an all-black outfit paired with oxidised silver jewellery. On the other hand, Badshah looked suave in a black jumper jacket with hints of yellow with a stylish pair of reflector sunglasses. While their last collaboration in Genda Phool's music video was loved by millions, the announcement about their upcoming collaboration has left netizens excited about what Paani Paani has in store for them.

