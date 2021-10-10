Jagjit Singh 10th Death Anniversary: Fans Pay Tribute To 'The Ghazal King'

Regarded as 'The Ghazal King', legendary singer Jagjit Singh marks his 10th death anniversary on Sunday as he passed away on October 10 in 2011. On this day, a section of netizens remembered their favourite singer and praised his notable performances.

Fans remember Jagjit Singh

From sharing Jagjit Singh's pictures to uploading his ghazals, fans remember the late musician in their own special ways. Taking to Twitter, one of the fans wrote, "Paying my sincerest and most heartfelt homage to the music King Jagjit Singh Ji on his death anniversary. His renditions always touch the heart's chords and make the listeners feel ecstasy. May his name and fame be eternal," Alongside the user posted a picture of the late artist to mark his death anniversary.

Paying my sincerest and most heartfelt homage to the music King Jagjit Singh Ji on his death anniversary. His renditions always touch the heart’s chords and make the listener feel ecstasy. May his name and fame be eternal.

#DeathAnniversary #JagjitSingh pic.twitter.com/N8hbwzeq90 — Anisur Rahman (@officialanisur) October 10, 2021

While another user shared a dream about Jagjit Singh. "I had a dream, a weird one- wanted to be in a concert where Jagjit Singh ji would sing only for me. I guess we all have felt his songs always resonated to our lives and hit our deepest nerves. Hubby then, booked the VIP seats for a show in Houston back in 2003 and said I am not," the user wrote.

I had a dream, a weird one- wanted to be in a concert where jagjit singh ji would singh only for me. I guess we all have felt his songs always resonated to our lives and hit our deepest nerves. Hubby then, booked the VIP seats for a show in houston back in 2003 and said I am not — Trips (@tripssingapore) October 10, 2021

Missing voice of my fav legend-Jagjit Singh! His Ghazal's gave romance n emotion a new perspective! We remember him on his death anniversary — FemiNoise (@mallika_dutt1) October 10, 2015

Political Party, Indian National Congress's official handle has also paid homage to Jagjit Singh. "We remember Jagjit Singh on his death anniversary. He is known as the king of ghazals and is famous among many generations across the globe for his music and has made the country proud in front of the world throughout his music career," the tweet read.

We remember Jagjit Singh on his death anniversary. He is known as the king of ghazals and is famous among many generations across the globe for his music and has made the country proud in front of the world throughout his music career. pic.twitter.com/gs6dn81XKo — Congress (@INCIndia) October 10, 2021

About Jagjit Singh

The Padma Bhushan recipient Jagjit Singh suffered a brain hemorrhage in September 2011 and went into a coma. After two weeks, he breathed his last at Lilavati Hospital on October 10, 2011. In his career spanning five decades, Jagjit Singh has sung in various languages and contributed a lot to the revival of Ghazals as well as bhajans. His repertoire has numerous hits, including Hontho Se Chhoo Lo Tum, Tum Ko Dekha and Meri Zindagi Kisi Aur Ki Mere Naam Ka Koi Aur Hai, among others.

Apart from Ghazals, he also left behind memorable hits in Bollywood that include, Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho (Arth), Chitthi Na Koi Sandes (Dushman), and Koi Fariyaad (Tum Bin).

