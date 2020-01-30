Jake Miller's Hit Songs That Inspired The Audience

Jake Miller is one of the inspiring music artists Hollywood has ever witnessed. Every successful artist has a story behind their success which they either hide or openly talk about. Likewise, Jake Miller has always told a story through his songs which have inspired people. Let us take a look at some of his greatest hit songs.

ALSO READ | Eminem's "Unaccommodating" Lyrics And All The Personalities He Mentioned In The Song!

Jake Miller's songs

A Million Lives

A Million Lives has three stories behind it. The first part of the song talks about a girl who fights through cancer and the lyrics are goosebumps-inducing. The second part is about a guy who gets bullied at school and the third is about a sister's sad story. The song has received over 2.9 million views on YouTube. Take a look at one of the best songs written by Jake Miller.

ALSO READ | Eminem's 'Godzilla' From 'Music To Be Murdered By' Grabs The 3rd Spot At Hot 100 List

Dazed and Confused

For this song, Jake Miller collaborated with Travie McCoy. Fans reacted to the song and said that when the beat drops in song Dazed and Confused they cannot help but nod their heads along with the tune. The video has 13 million views on YouTube. As for the story of the song, Jake Miller falls in love with a girl at first sight.

ALSO READ | Eminem's Songs Like 'White America' And Others That Call Out Political Issues

Day Without You Love

Day Without You Love portrays a story of a girl and a boy who cannot stay without each other. They promise themselves to be for each other till the worst. There is also an old man who always visits his wife's grave every day. It is an emotional song. Take a look at the song.

ALSO READ | Eminem Defends His Album 'Music To Be Murdered By' After It Faces Backlash Over Lyrics

What I Wouldn't Give

Jake Miller tells his story as a child and how he had a dream to do something big in life since childhood. He mentioned that he wanted to become a musician and What I Wouldn't Give portrays the same emotions. Take a look at the inspirational song.

Image Courtesy: Jake Miller's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.