Jake Miller Songs: His Musical Journey From A Rapper To A Singer

At an early stage in his career, Jake Miller mentioned that he use to get criticised for his work. He started his career as a rapper where his successful hit songs were Like Me, I'm Alright, Ghost, and many more. However, his songs now are quite different from what they used to be. He now makes slow songs and fans say that he focuses more on singing rather than rapping compared to before. Let us take a look at his transformation from rapping to singing.

Jake Miller's Journey from a rapper to a singer

Like Me

In the song Like Me, Jake Miller talks about a small boy who is different from everyone around him. The chorus of the song is sung by a bunch of children and they make the song sound more captivating. The song has received over 17 million views on YouTube, which makes it the most-watched video of Jake Miller on the online streaming platform. Take a look at the song.

Ghost

This song is from Jake Miller's album Lion Heart. Ghost is a sad song written and produced by Jake Miller. The First Flight Home singer collaborated with Nikki Flores for the song. The plot of the song is about a person who feels lonely and the end message is that if you feel alone just remember you are not the only one. Take a look at the song.

Overnight

Overnight is a song where Jake Miller does not rap but instead sings the song with his melodious voice. Overnight is one of the songs from his album from the same name. The album consists of seven songs in total. The song has received over 3 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the song.

Good Thing

Good Thing is also a song from his album Overnight. Fans have appreciated the song and complimented Jake Miller. The plot of the song is about a couple who spend a great time together.

Image Courtesy: Jake Miller's Instagram

