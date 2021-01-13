James Alex Of Beach Slang Accused Of Emotional Abuse By Charlie Lowe; Family Responds

James Alex, the founding and the only remaining original member of the rock band Beach Slang, has been accused of emotional abuse by his longtime manager, Charlie Lowe. While dwelling into the details of the same, Lowe released a series of tweets in which he alleged that Alex's in-public persona was simply a cover for the real Alex, who, in reality, is very different from the kind of person the outer world know him as.

The Tweets:

The response by the family:

As per a report by NME, in the wake of the James Alex controversy, James Alex's family has released a statement that claims that Alex is in an inpatient facility and will be on the road of true recovery soon. The statement by James Alex's family also stated that Beach Slang has now officially disbanded and Alex has no plans of returning to music. In response to the tweets above that stirred up the James Alex controversy, the family was seen saying something on the lines of while Alex is known to be a character that has his own set of quirks, and that none of his actions were meant to cause physical and emotional harm to anyone.

About Beach Slang:

The now-disbanded musical group comprised of James Alex, Ed McNutty, Ruben Gallego and JP Flexner. The musical group was formed by Alex in 2013 and saw frequent changes in their list of members. Some of the above mentioned group members filled their respective position in the band for less than a year, while some were a part of the musical group for merely three years. The songs were considered to be love ballads with a touch of esotericism. The lead member, James Alex was the head of affairs of all matters related to the band, along with being its chief vocalist and songwriter. The musical group remained in existence for all of 8 years.

