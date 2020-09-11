James Blake Releases 'Godspeed' Cover; Fans Call It 'one Of The Most Beautiful Songs'

James Blake has released the song Godspeed after years of fans asking him to release a full version of the song. The singer and songwriter had once covered the beautiful song back in 2017 during a concert where he performed. Since then fans have asked for his cover of the song. The original was sung by Frank Ocean and was very popular among fans. Thus, when James Blake released a stripped-down version of it in 2017 fans were eager to hear the full version along with a proper cover of the song. Thus the day has finally arrived after years of waiting as the singer has officially released the song on his Youtube channel and streaming services.

James Blake releases a cover of Frank Oceans Godspeed

Also Read | 'Independent England': Twitter User's Campaign Creates Stir On Internet

James Blake initially shared a 13-second clip of the official recording of his version of Godspeed. A twitter post by the singer was put out and fans instantly fell in love with the short 13-second video. The video opens with the interior of the piano keys being played out and later features James Blake singing the song. The video of the song has now finally been released; it is 3-minute long. The full cover is live on all streaming platforms as the singer announced its arrival himself.

Also Read | Champ Speaks Out On Racial Injustice With Shoes And Words

Also Read | Kendrick Lamar Announced As Headliner For British Summer Time Festival

Fans have showered love for his song and have been listening to it ever since. The video features the original chords of the song along with the lyrics. The cover has been kept true to the original and according to fans, it is just as powerful as the original version by Frank Ocean.

During this year itself, James Blake gained tremendous attention when he covered the song Come as You Are by Nirvana. Thus, Godspeed too has been catching on fast and people have begun to show love for the song. Several people have since then commented on the video and have loved it and appreciated it ever since he realised the short 13-second teaser of the full song.

Also Read | Romantic English Songs: 'I Don't Care', 'LOVER' And Other Top Tracks Of 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.