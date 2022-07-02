Jamie Spears Denies Claims Of Bugging Britney Spears' Bedroom As Her Conservator

Britney Spear's father Jamie Spears who lost the conservatorship battle against his daughter has now been claimed of bugging the singer's home while serving as her conservator. The allegations came after a bombshell New York Times documentary that accused him of recording the pop star in her Thousand Oaks, California home.

Now, nearly after nine months of the documentary, the 69-year-old Jamie submitted a sworn declaration to the Los Angeles Superior Court while calling the allegations 'false.' According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, Jamie said, "I am informed of the allegation … that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false."

The document further stated him saying, "I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship. I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears documentary premiered on FX and Hulu in September 2021, and featured Alex Vlasov, a former employee of Black Box Security, the company Jamie hired. In the video, the security personnel claimed that a device was indeed secretly placed in her bedroom to spy and allegedly listen to private conversations.

As per the International media outlet, Jamie’s then-lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, said in a statement in the documentary that her client’s “actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney [Samuel D. Ingham III] and/or the court,” though neither explicitly denied Vlasov’s claims at the time.

This week, both Britney and Jamie’s attorneys accused each other’s clients of dodging requests to sit for depositions regarding the conservatorship, which controlled the 40-year-old singer's life for nearly 14 years prior to its termination in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears who recently tied the knot with long-time beau Sam Asghari had deleted her social media account. However, after almost a week or so, she made her return while sharing updates on her life post-wedding. She revealed that right after the duo tied the knot, they moved into a new house, which was 'not the smartest thing to do'. Spears had also shared glimpses from their home and the massive pool in their backyard as she said, "Life is good."

IMAGE: AP