Janelle Monae Comes Out As Non-binary: 'I Don't See Myself As A Woman, Solely'

Singer Janelle Monae has announced that she is non-binary, four years after coming out as pansexual.

According to NBC news, Monae made the revelation during the latest episode of Red Table Talk on which she was joined by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The singer, 36, said she originally identified as bisexual but "later I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am." Pansexuality is an attraction to people regardless of their gender or sex.

"I'm non-binary, so I just don't see myself as a woman, solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the he' or the she.' If I am from God, I am everything. I am everything, but I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything beyond the binary," Monae added.

"The Hidden Figures" star said that her sister knew about her gender identity already, while her dad was "great" when he found out.

"I've been playing a version of some parts of me, but now I'm owning all of me. I had to own all of me to really be able to talk about it publicly," she added.

A representative for the musician confirmed to Rolling Stone that she is continuing to use she/her pronouns.

Image: Instagram/@janellemonae