Janet Jackson's Documentary Sets Premiere Date, To Feature Intimate & Unfiltered Moments

Musician Janet Jackson is all set to let her fans and followers inside her personal life via her documentary titled Janet. the documentary will follow Janet's life right from her childhood, to her infamous Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, to her brother Michael Jackson and her father's death in 2018. The singer recently shared a new trailer of her documentary and announced its release date.

Janet Jackson's documentary release date announced

The singer's documentary titled, Janet, was first announced early last year and is all set to premiere on January 28 via Lifetime and A&E. The documentary will be released to mark the 40th anniversary of Jackson's self-titled debut album. The new trailer featured several artists like Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg and many more as they spoke about their memories with the singer.

As per NME, the documentary was mostly filmed around the time Jackson’s father Joe passed away in 2018. The documentary will also feature several archival footages of her childhood and will also explore significant moments throughout Jackson’s life and career, including the death of brother Michael Jackson in 2009. In one footage the pop star could be hard saying that Michael's child abuse controversy was rubbing off on her solo career, "There's a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name," she said.

The singer could also be heard talking about the infamous Super Bowl performance with singer Justin Timberlake. During the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, Timberlake ripped a part of Jackson's blouse towards the end of the episode which led to her chest being exposed on national television. Talking about the incident the singer could be heard saying, "They build you up, and then once you get there, they're so quick to tear you down."

The official synopsis of the documentary reads, "The four-hour event, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Janet’s first album, Janet Jackson (1982), is set to simulcast on Lifetime and A&E, two of the flagship channels of the A+E Networks portfolio. With full, unprecedented access to the global icon, JANET is an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story. Producers Workerbee have been filming the incredible documentary for over three years and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews."

