Janmashtami 2021: Celebrate The Festival With These Bollywood Songs In Your Playlist

One of the most auspicious festivals for many Indians, Janmashtami is celebrated with full enthusiasm and fervour across the country. Also known as Gokulashtami, the devotees not only celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna on this day but also honour his love for Radha by performing Raslila. The most lavish and colourful celebrations take place in the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna is said to have been born and spent his childhood. The disciples also fast and pray to honour this occasion. The festivities have been hindered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the festive spirit is still high among people across the country.

Many Bollywood songs have been composed over the years, to add to the festive mood, be it Jodhaa Akbar's Mann Mohana or Lagaan's Radha Kaise Na Jale. Here is a list of top Bollywood songs to add to your Janmashtami 2021 celebrations on August 30 this year.

List of top Bollywood Janmashtami songs

Mann Mohana

The song is from the 2008 movie Jodhaa Akbar starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in lead roles. The song is a bhajan( track) that is sung by Jodha for Lord Krishna, providing a symbolic reference that Akbar has found his way into Jodha's heart.

Mohe Rang Do Laal

The song is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal & Pandit Birju Maharaj and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali featuring Deepika Padukone.



Radhe Radhe

The song appears in Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl. This song is based on the tales of Lord Krishna and is sung by Meet Bros. The song is referring to the life of Krishna when he was growing up and was loved by several women called 'Gopis'.

Soja Zara

Appearing in Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, the song is sung by Madhushree. the Song is written by Manoj Muntashir and composed by M M Kareem. The S.S.Rajamouli directorial stars Prabhas, Ramya Krishna, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in lead roles.

Kanha

The song is a part of the Ayushmann & Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. It is sung by Shashaa Tirupati and is a soulful melody to listen to on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Maiyya Yashoda

The song appears in the yesteryear hit multi starrer Hum Saath Saath Hain and is sung by music legends like Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik. Yashoda is the mother of Lord Krishna who brought him up.

Radha Kaise Na Jale

The song became a superhit track when it appeared in Lagaan. In the song, Gracy Singh plays Radha, who is being teased by Krishna. The melodious track is perfect for the festival, beautifully sung by Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan.

Woh Kisna Hai

One of the most famous songs dedicated to Lord Krishna, it appears in Vivek Oberoi's 2004 starrer Kisna: The Warrior Poet. Sukhwinder Singh has contributed to the song's vocals, while Javed Akhtar has penned down the beautiful lyrics.

