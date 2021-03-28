Jannat Zubair And Her Brother Ayaan Take On Spicy Noodles Challenge, See How It Goes

Social media star siblings Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair often share funny videos on their YouTube channel and entertain their fans. They also undertake several trending social media challenges. The siblings undertook the spicy noodles challenge wherein they had to eat a plate of extra spicy noodles. Jannat shared the video of the same on her YouTube channel and here is everything one needs to know about it.

Jannat Zubair and Ayaan Zubair take spicy noodles challenge

The video that was shared in August 2020, starts with Jannat and Ayaan introducing themselves and Jannat goes on to say that they are going to complete this challenge today because they had seen many videos of it. They then go to the kitchen to make two plates of instant noodles with a twist. They add a lot of peri-peri masala and schezwan sauce to it. After the noodles are ready, they settle on the dining table and keep a glass of coke ready in front of them.

As they take the first bite of the noodles, they look at each other as they don't feel it to be as spicy as they had expected. Just as they are about to have the second spoon, they realise that the noodles are very spicy. Ayaan has to take a sip of the coke as well. They continue eating the noodles and Jannat's eyes also start to water because of the spice. She also says that her lips have started burning. Then the siblings go on to banter about whose bowl has more maggie left over. Ayaan also sets a punishment for Jannat who finished the noodles a couple of minutes after he did by asking her not to drink water for a whole minute.

As soon as the video was shared, her fans and followers commented on their sweet banter. Many also commented by saying that they too felt like eating noodles after watching this video. See their reactions below:

Jannat Zubair's upcoming music video

The teaser of Jannat and Faisal Shaikh's upcoming romantic track Lehja was dropped a few days ago. The teaser gives a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry as Faisal's character falls in love with Jannat's. The track is sung by Abhi Dutt and composed by Vikram Montrose.

