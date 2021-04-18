Last Updated:

Jannat Zubair Rahmani And Avneet Kaur's Reels That Show Their Dancing Prowess; Watch

Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Avneet Kaur have been sharing their dance videos with their followers on Instagram. Check out some of the best ones and know more.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair And Avneet Kaur on Instagram


Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Avneet Kaur are two of the most popular young actors in the industry. They have garnered huge fame with their social media presence. Jannat has more than 25 million followers on her Instagram handle, while Aveent has crossed the 18 million mark. Their dance skill on Instagram reels has been praised by the viewers.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s videos highlighting her dancing talent

Jannat Zubair recently shared a video doing a freestyle dance. It was on Heartbreak Anniversary song by Giveon. She is wearing a sleeves pink blouse over jeans.

Jannat Zubair partner with TikTok fame Faisal Shaikh for a dance performance. It was on Aaj Sajeyga song by Goldie Sohel featuring Alaya F. Jannat wore patterned cream kurta on a jean, while Mr. Faisu wore a white kurta.

Jannat Zubair showed her freestyle hip hop in this video. She followed the Tik Tok for the gang song trend. The actor displayed her sassy dance moves.

Jannat Zubair did the Vaathi coming trend on her Instagram reels. The video also features his brother Ayaan Zubair and Awez Darbar. Her raw dance skills were loved by her followers.

Avneet Kaur’s videos displaying her dancing skills

Avneet Kaur revealed her belly dancing talent in a reel video. It was on Hello Charlie’s One Two One Two song. She was dressed in her casual home attire.

Avneet Kaur grooved to Tony Kakkar’s Laila track. She donned a black and dark blue outfit. The actor did a Bollywood dance on the peppy number.

Avneet Kaur danced to the Sorry Not Sorry track by Demi Lovato. She was seen wearing a cream top with a floral skirt. Her fast-paced moves mesmerized many.

Avneet Kaur demonstrated her hip hop style in her reel videos. She danced to Rosalia and Travis Scott’s TKN song. Avneet wore an all-black attire.

Promo Image Source: jannatzubair29 And avneetkaur_13 Instagram

 

 

First Published:
