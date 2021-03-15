Jashan Bhumkar's 'Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo' Crosses One Lakh Views In Just 24 Hours

Music lovers have always praised the popular Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo Ghazal. There have been multiple remakes and cover songs of the same. The latest interpretation of the evergreen Ghazal is by Singer and vocalist Jashan Bhumkar. His own style of the song Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo has now been acclaimed by the viewers on YouTube.

Jashan Bhumkar’s Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo crosses one lakh views on YouTube

On March 12, 2021, Jashan's version of Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo was released on YouTube channel Gaane Shaane and is receiving much appreciation from music lovers. It has surpassed one lakh views in around 24 hours of its release and currently has more than two lakh views. Sung by Jashan Bhumkar the music arrangement is by Anurag Godbole. It is mixed and mastered by Ankit Risaldar.

Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo YouTube music video has been filmed in Goa at some beautiful locations. Directed by Aslam Khan, it features popular North Goa places like Vagator fort and Morjim beach. The romantic track has Jashan Bhumkar and Kashish Chopra. Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo YouTube video depicts a cute love story that leads up to a proposal on the beachside.

Talking about the track, Jashan Bhumkar said that given his years of live performance background, he has always been asked and many times, lovingly forced by the audience to sing this song during concerts. He mentioned that in the recorded version up for release, he has tried his best to do justice to the song that’s been sung by many legends who he looks up to. Jashan stated that at the same time he has tried to bring his own flavor to it by adding a few classical touches in the midst of a modern track.

Aaj Jane Ki Zidd Na Karo YouTube video

Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo is written by poet Fayyaz Hashmi. It earned fame by acclaimed classical vocalists, Habib Wali Mohammad who also sung it. The track is also sung by famous ghazal singer Farida Khanum. Many artists have re-sung the melodious and profoundly romantic song including Asha Bhosle, A. R. Rahman, and others.