Jasleen Royal And Radhika Madan Recreate Iconic Song 'Lag Ja Gale' By Lata Mangeshkar

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan collaborated with singer Jasleen Royal to recreate the iconic song of Lata Magakeshkar's song Lag Ja Gale. In an interview with a news portal, Jasleen said that they picked Lag Ja Gale since it is a deep-dyed classic and the song is loved by millions of people. She mentioned that Radhika Madan would be making her debut on the keyboard in the music video.

Talking about Radhika, Jasleen Royal mentioned that she loves to play keyboard on and off and because of the lockdown she had some spare time. Adding to that, Jasleen said that Radhika had sent some of her sample videos where she was seen jamming on some chords. Furthermore, Jasleen said that they started exchanging notes on how the duo wanted the introduction to the track to be and since it is an evergreen classic, they didn’t want to interfere much with the soundscape.

Jasleen Royal mentioned that one of the supplementary sounds used for organic texturing is the sweet chime of trinkets which Radhika Madan had purchased from Udaipur. She purchased while she was filming Angrezi Medium. She also mentioned that their house helps assisted them in shooting the video, and they were ready with the final edit in a fortnight.

Also Read| Radhika Madan misses Irrfan Khan, shares a picture from 'Angrezi Medium'

In an interview with a publication, Radhika Madan said that during times of uncertainty, a song like Lag Jaa Gale works well for her. She also said in the interview that she can resonate with the lyrics and the soulfulness of the song. She added that one can never know what will happen next. Radhika is excited to release the track soon, as per the interview. She ended the interview by saying that Jasleen guided her throughout. She is the guiding force behind their unique take on the song, the chords, keys and the conceptualization.

Also Read| Radhika Madan does a headstand, finds 'sakhti' amid her mother's dinner plans

Jasleen Royal and Radhika Madan’s Lag Ja Gale ‘unplugged cover’

The music video of the song starts with Radhika Madan playing the keyboard while Jasleen Royal is seen singing the song while she plays the accordion. The soothing voice of Jasleen and the beautiful music beats is widely loved by the audience. The song has garnered more than 203K views on Youtube. Fans in huge numbers have been praising Jasleen’s voice and Radhika Madan’s keyboard skills. Some users even went on to call the duo ‘underrated’.

Also Read| Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Radhika Madan talks about the inspiration that came from him

Also Read| Radhika Madan maintains body stability as she aces headstand; check hilarious caption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.