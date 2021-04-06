Jasleen Royal And Yashraj Mukhate Recreate "music That Just Doesn't Get Old"

Jasleen Royal recently collaborated with the social media personality Yashraj Mukhate and recreated one of the iconic tracks from a famous Bollywood movie that starred Urmila Matondkar as the female lead, along with Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff. Jasleen Royal shared this video with all her fans on social media and received positive comments from the fans who stated how it would soon become a hit.

Jasleen Royal & Yashraj Mukhate recreate the Rangeela title track

Jasleen Royal recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this Instagram reel in which she can be seen sitting in a casual look with a denim jacket on and singing the Rangeela title track, Yaai Re. Yashraj Mukhate, on the other hand, can be seen adding his touch to the track with him showcasing himself at multiple sections in the video.

In the caption, she presented this video clip to her fans and added that this was something fun she recorded with Yashraj Mukhate. She also added that she had fun doing this and hoped that her fans would love it too. She then continued how it was the music that just does not get old. She also tagged the creator of Rangeela title track and Urmila Matondkar, the lead actor who showcased her dance in the song, which was voiced by Asha Bhosle. She then mentioned how it was fun making this video depicting their Monday vibes.

Many of their fans were delighted to see their recreated magic and commented on how they loved their song. Many fans also stated that they were waiting for more such AR Rahman songs while others added how they both were two of the deserving talents. Many fans also dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to illustrate how thrilled they were to see them perform together while some others added how it was one of their favourite songs. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Jasleen Royal and Yashraj Mukhate’s recreated Rangeela title track and see how they depicted their love and appreciation in the comments section.

Image Source- Jasleen Royal's Instagram, Yashraj Mukhate's Instagram

