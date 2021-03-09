Jasleen Royal Is 'hitting Sexist Perspectives Out Of The Park' In Women's Day Video; Watch

Indian singerÂ Jasleen RoyalÂ recently, on the occasion of Women's Day, shared a new video on her Instagram handle breaking sexist stereotypes. TheÂ Jahan Tu Chala singer can be seen playing cricket in the videoÂ and hitting an impressive 'sixer' while batting. Jasleen shared her post with the caption, "Been hitting sexist perspectives out of the park, since forever! P.S I'm not a tomboy for playing cricket and not a "female" composer either. #InternationalWomensDayÂ #womenpowerÂ #IWD2021". Take a look at Jasleen Royal's Instagram post below.Â

Fans react to Jasleen Royal's video

Jasleen Royal's recent video on Women's Day prompted a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Celebrities like former Miss India Pooja Chopra, actress Radhika Madan and others took to their respective handles to praise Jasleen's video and caption. Many of Jasleen's fans also left comments calling the shot "cool" and praising the singer for "being badass". Some fans also left comments like "the caption is lit" and "sixer" while other fans simply dropped heart, kiss and fire emojis for the singer showing some love. Take a look at some of the reactions on Jasleen Royal's Instagram post below.Â

An overview of Jasleen Royal's music & Instagram updates

With BollywoodÂ films like Baar Baar Dekho and Gully BoyÂ to her credit,Â Jasleen Royal's music career has been quite impressive. Even before making her mark in Bollywood, Jasleen won a few awards for her solo music.Â She won an award for the 'Best Indie Song' at theÂ MTV Video Music AwardsÂ India held in 2013Â for her debut song Panchi Ho Jaava. Jasleen Royal's songs includeÂ Badla Badla,Â Maye Ni,Â Preet,Â Nachde Ne Saare,Â Love You Zindagi and many more.Â

Jasleen Royal is a popular icon on Instagram seeing as the singer enjoys a vast following nearly 350k on her handle. Jasleen is a frequent Instagrammer who enjoys posting videos and photos of herself, her family, her dog, travel and more. The singer usually manages to keep her Instagram updated with the major events of her life. She recently posted an adorable video with her dog, Kobe. TheÂ Maye NiÂ singer often features her dog on her Instagram handle. In the video, Jasleen can be seen with the adorable Kobe lying on the grass and hugging him. She shared the post with the caption, "IÂ love you furry much Kobe". Take a look at one of Jasleen's latest posts below.Â

