Jasleen Royal Releases New Song 'Sang Rahiyo', Exhibits Love In Long-distance Relationship

Jasleen Royal's new song Sang Rahiyo released on September 10, Thursday. Sharing the exciting announcement with fans, Jasleen took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the video song. Sang Rahiyo is a romantic track based on long-distance relationships. The song features Jasleen Royal alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps. Check out Sang Rahiyo full song here.

'Sang Rahiyo' by Jasleen Royal ft. Ranveer Allahbadia

The song starts with a pleasant Indian classical music, followed with vocals by Ujjwal Kashyap. Jasleen Royal and Ranveer Allahbadia can be seen romancing and being playful around until there comes a pause where Ranveer has to leave. Jasleen tries stopping by pulling him with a woolen string. This scene explains how difficult it is to let someone go, you love.

Further in the song, Jasleen and Ranveer's journey apart from each other begins. The video song shows their life apart from each other in two panels. The couple does similar things but away from each other. They have long calls and ongoing chats online and video calls for hours with each other.

However, slowly, the couple starts drifting apart as time passes. Jasleen keeps the track of days away from Ranveer. Towards the end, Ranveer finds his way back home and the couple reunites. At the closing window of the video song, Jasleen and Ranveer hug each other and relive their love. Jasleen Royal has appropriately shown the ups and downs of a long-distance relationship in her song. She also concludes, "Love always finds its way back home, as long as we have the courage to love." Within hours of its release, Jasleen Royal's song Sang Rahiyo has gained over 232k views on YouTube with 29k likes and more than 1.5k comments.

About 'Sang Rahiyo'

Sang Rahiyo is sung by Jasleen Royal and Ujjwal Kashyap. Helmed by Taani Tanvir, the song is written by Neeraj Rajawat. Jasleen has also been credited to create the music for this song. Royal describes the song saying, "Love always finds its way back home, as long as we have the courage to love. This song talks about hope in little gestures of love, it is one of those that makes us sit on our window sills with a hot brew of coffee and watch the rain pour down the sky till the stars come up, and you play it back again."

Fans' call Jasleen & Ranveer, 'Jasveer'

Fans were quick to drop their reactions over Jasleen's new song. One of the users wrote, "I can't tell how many times I've been listening this song from yesterday only. After watching video.. damn tooo beautiful". Another one commented on youtube, "verything is perfect direction, cinematography , song , singers etc". One of the fans also wrote, "You guys are killing it mann, and jasleen di what a voice yrr, love you both 💕💕 Jasleen + ranveer =jasveer".

