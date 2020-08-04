Jasleen Royal Reveals That She Has Tested Negative For COVID-19; See Post Here

Singer Jasleen Royal recently took to her Instagram and revealed that she has recovered from a mild case of COVID-19. The singer had tested positive in the third week of July. Here is all you should know about.

Jasleen Royal tests COVID-19 negative

Jasleen Royal took to her Instagram on August 3 and shared four pictures. The first two pictures were text where she wrote "Tested Negative Finally" She then gave a few tips for those who have tested positive. She wrote "Things to do if you are tested Corona positive. Inform everyone who had come in contact with you. -Co-operate with the authorities. -And the main thing is DO NOT PANIC!!!".

After this, she expressed who she got to know that she was positive. She wrote "On the 17th of July I was supposed to travel from Ludhiana to Mumbai hence I got myself tested and came to know that I was Corona positive. I had mild symptoms and was kept in-home quarantine and all the necessary precautions were taken. Yesterday I again went to get myself tested and the reports came negative. In the coming days or as soon as I am ready, I plan to donate my plasma. Would like to end this by saying Go Corona Go," she added.

Apart from this, she also shared two more pictures in which she is at home. The third picture was a candid where she is sitting with her dog. And in the fourth picture, she is posting for the camera as she sports a white t-shirt. She also thanked her doctor in the caption of the post. In the month of May, Jasleen Royal had driven from Mumbai to her hometown Ludhiana. Take a look at the post here.

On professional front

Jasleen Royal has worked as a songwriter and singer for several hit film including Kesari, Love you Zindagi, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Baar Baar Dekho, Gully Boy, and Veere Di Wedding. she has sung songs like Nachde Ne Saare, Jahaan Tu Chala, and Deh Shiva. She also is known for her singles like Panchhi ho Javan, Mai Ni and Din Shagna Da.

