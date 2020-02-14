Jasleen Royal's Upcoming Single 'Nit Nit' Dedicated To Her Furry Best Friend

Jasleen Royal is the singer of the superhit wedding song Din Shagna Da from Anushka Sharma starrer film Phillauri. The singer rose to fame after this song became a massive hit. She is also the singer of the title song from the film Love You Zindagi which features Alia Bhatt. Singer Jasleen Royal is all set to release her new song which is titled as Nit Nit.

Here is all you need to know about Jasleen Royal's Nit Nit

Jasleen Royal captioned the video saying "This Valentine Kobe 🐶 brings to you "Nit Nit" also featuring me 🙃 #MyValentine #NitNit #ComingSoon @whitehillmusic @maahir_as @molfarnist @dnhartists #AzeemDayani"

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Jasleen Royal took to her social media account to make an announcement about her upcoming song. Her upcoming single Nit Nit will be a music video which will feature her dog, Kobe. The song Nit Nit is based on a girl who is going through a heartbreak.

The best part about the music video is going to be when her dog helps her to discover herself again. The song shows the beautiful bonding between a pet and a human. The song will be a treat for all the dog lovers who see their best friend in their pet dog.

Jasleen Royal spoke about the song in an interview with a news daily. She said that her dog Kobe is someone who makes Bombay a home for her. She also said that he is a perfect playmate and a companion. Jasleen further added that the song is inspired by a true incident that she has faced a few years ago. She also mentioned that she believes that women do not need a man to validate their worth and happiness.

