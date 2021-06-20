Jasmine Sandlas Speaks About Stage Fright; Says Fans' Love Keeps Her Driven

Jasmine Sandlas is one of the most-celebrated Punjabi singers who has a huge fan following not just in India, but also in different parts of the world. In an interaction at the HT Palate Fest, the singer had spoken about her live performances and if she ever gets nervous while being on the stage. She stated that she used to get nervous initially, but it does not scare her anymore. Jasmine also spoke about how she loves performing in Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab, and California, as they all have a special place in her heart.

Jasmine Sandlas speaks about live performances

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas has delivered multiple hits in the past not just in the Punjabi music industry but also in Bollywood. In the year 2018, the actor had spoken to HT about her love for live performances and how she pulls it off with such energy. She stated that she is not usually nervous as she enjoys so much love and support from people. She believes one cannot be nervous when there is such love coming their way from the people watching it. She wishes to always ooze out positive energy when on stage which is sometimes the challenge that she has to face.

Jasmine Sandlas admitted that she does get exhausted sometimes which in turn affects her energy on stage. The singer believes in keeping her head clear before the performance and also tries to keep exhaustion away. She added that the last time she was nervous; it was right before her TED talk session as she felt like she wasn’t worthy of being there. She was of the belief that she is just ten years old in this game as hence is very young when compared to other great artists. She also recalled calling up her mother and crying out loud as she felt like she would mess the whole thing up. Jasmine Sandlas also stated at the end that she cries whenever she is nervous and it hasn’t happened to her in a while. She also hinted that her Coke Studio performance had left her quite shaken as various experienced artists take that stage.

IMAGE: JASMINE SANDLAS INSTAGRAM

