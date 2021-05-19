Jason Derulo And His Girlfriend Welcome Their Baby Boy; The Couple Shares First Glimpses

Jason Derulo took to Instagram in order to reveal that the musician and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, are now parents to a baby boy named Jason King Derulo. The same was done through an appreciation post for Jason Derulo's girlfriend which saw the Savage Love musician expressing his gratitude for her presence in his life. Additionally, he even went on to describe Jena as a "strong and caring hero of a mother". Jason Derulo's girlfriend, Jena too, on the other hand, shared a picture through which she announced Jason King Derulo's birth. The same saw her holding the newborn's hand. Both of those images can be found below.

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend welcome their baby boy

A little about Jason Derulo:

Jason Derulo's full name is Jason Joel Desrouleaux. Jason Derulo's age at the time of starting his solo career was all of 22 years. In addition to his skills as a singer and a songwriter, he is known as a dancer too. Post contributing and writing songs for various artists, Derulo joined hands with the recording label the goes by the name of Beluga Heights, which is owned by industry veteran J. R. Rotem. After Beluga Heights became part of the Warner Music Group, Derulo became a recording artist and released his debut single Whatcha Say in May 2009.

Since the start of his solo recording career in 2009, Derulo has earned eleven Platinum titles for his singles such as Wiggle, Talk Dirty, Want to Want Me, Trumpets, It Girl, In My Head, Whatcha Say and most notably, Ridin' Solo. The latest addition to the list of Jason Derulo's songs, namely Savage Love, was released in the midst of the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He is also known for his several collaborations with artists young and experienced.

A peek into Jason Derulo's Instagram:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.