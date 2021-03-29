Last Updated:

Jason Derulo Expecting 1st Child With Girlfriend Jena, Singer Shares Stunning Video

Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes.

Jason Derulo

Singer-songwriter Jason Derulo took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes. Sharing a heartfelt video montage, Jason wrote, "Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life." 

Meanwhile, Jena posted a picture on her Instagram on Sunday. Skai Jackson, singers Nazanin Mandi, Jilly Anais and many others congratulated the couple. Anais wrote, "Can’t wait to be an auntie to this beautiful bundle of joy.. beyond happy for you two! you look so beautiful mommy Jena."

According to the reports, Derulo and Frumes started dating shortly before the pandemic began. They reportedly met at the gym. Without revealing the date in the video, Derulo writes in the sand, "coming soon"

A post shared by JENA (@jenafrumes)

Jason Derulo’s songs

The American artist has released a couple of albums along with 47 singles and 37 music videos. While he is a talented singer, he has also written songs for many other established artists namely Pitbull, Lil Wayne, Pleasure P, and Cassie. Some of his finest includes Don't Wanna Go Home, Ridin Solo, Whatcha Single, Fight For You, Breathing, The Other Side, Wiggle, Talk Dirty, Want To Want Me, etc.

 

 

