Jason Derulo Sparks Meme Fest After Video Of Brawl With 2 Men Abusing Him Goes Viral

Jason Derulo became a trending name on social media after he came to blows with two men after being called Usher. The video of the singer landing punches on the men spread like wildfire.

The incident sparked memes galore. Right from videos of other fights, jokes on how Usher would react to it, and his previous comments, there were fun-filled reactions on social media.

Jason Derulo sparks meme fest after fight with two men

Netizens posted other videos of fights to quip about Jason Derulo's reaction to being called Usher. One of it was Mexican actor Eduardo Yanez slapping a reporter, and another was of a chaotic brawl on a basketball court.

Jason Derulo when some dudes called him Usher: pic.twitter.com/bXvobduvI5 — 💜🖤 (@Es1_Violet) January 4, 2022

Many had references to the singer using his own name in the lyrics of his songs, and one reaction was of imagining hearing it 'after being knocked out.'

The Jason Derulo three piece combo lines up perfectly with “JASON DERULOOO” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HtYgX90IZN — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) January 4, 2022

Imagine hearing this after getting knocked out by Jason Derulo. pic.twitter.com/K9NuoLhDYH — SteveJr (@DwayneJay) January 4, 2022

jason derulo is trending u know what that means pic.twitter.com/UvDIkZft9k — leo DOVE DAY!!! (@VOlDGOLD) January 4, 2022

One shared an interview video, where Derulo says, "I would literally knock you out. I really fight, I really do."

I guess Jason Derulo wasn't lying... pic.twitter.com/RfrmwCTMqi — speedy morman (@SpeedyMorman) January 4, 2022

One shared a music video of Usher where he says 'are you serious? don't play lik that' as his reaction to the controversy.

Usher when he heard that Jason Derulo was mistaken for his name: pic.twitter.com/VW9v8dLCcS — 🐰🔝 (@D1aphanousBTS) January 4, 2022

In the video, one could hear the words 'Don't touch my boy." A netizen had a fun-filled video on what would happen to the 'boy' moments later.

"Dont touch my boy"



Jason Derulo to his boy seconds later: pic.twitter.com/vZB1ezYG4u — Whatever97 (@WhateverEST1997) January 4, 2022

Jason Derulo fights with men after being called Usher

Jason Derulo, as per a report on TMZ, was on his way out of the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, when he was called 'Hey, Usher' and then verbally abused. The incident took place on Tuesday. The singer could not control his anger when he was abused.

The Wiggle artist immediately pounced towards the direction from where the taunt allegedly emerged and landed blows. In the video, another man then jumps towards the group of people including Jason Derulo and his security personnel, and attempts to hit them.

The man then walked a few steps behind, only to find Derulo come back to him and knock him down with punches. Even after falling, the singer continued to assault the man.

In another video, he could be seen cuffed by the police and evicted following the incident. This was after a trespassing notice was issued against him.