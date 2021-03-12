Jassie Gill & Dhanashree Verma's 'Oye Hoye Hoye' Make Fans Go 'Beautiful Song Paji'

Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has dropped another peppy dance track titled Oye Hoye Hoye on Friday, March 12 and fans are loving it. This time the Punjabi music sensation has collaborated with cricketer Yuzevendra Chahal’s wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the dance track is penned by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvysra. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans have reviewed the song.

Jassie Gill’s Oye Hoye Hoye’s fans reaction:

As soon as the music video surfaced online, Oye Hoye Hoye has garnered heaps of praise from netizens. While some are complimenting the beats of the tracks, others explained how the track immediately made them groove. ‘Beautiful’, ‘Amazing’ and ‘Awesome’ and other admiration were quickly associated with this new dance party number. Check it out below:

Beautiful song @jassiegill pajii ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Omu Lohar (@LoharOmu) March 12, 2021

nice song as alwaysðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ — Jap Gill (@JapGill8) March 12, 2021

Awsome ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜‡ðŸ˜‡ — Ruhi (@Ruhi63041600) March 12, 2021

Amazing ðŸ˜ — Arslan Wattoo (@ArslanW72185052) March 12, 2021

Shot on a gigantic set, the music video was helmed by Arvindr Khaira. The music video already piqued netizens' curiosity with Dhanashree Verma and Jassie Gill’s social media posts. The duo has been lately teasing about the music video leaving fans desperate to watch the new track. While sharing the making video of the song, Dhanashree Verma joined the viral Pawri Ho Rahi Hai meme fest, with the entire crew.

Donning a colourful peppy attire, she said, “Big Big News! Brace yourself for the song that’s going to stay with you for the longest time @jassie.gill words aren’t enough to describe how lucky I am to be doing this with you. I have always loved your songs in the past but this song is now my ultimate favourite one”. Take a look at it below:

Talking about the track, both Jassie and Dhanashree appear in cool outfits including puffed jackets, quirky trousers throughout the song. With Dhanashree’s exceptional dancing prowess and Jassie Gill’s fancy lyrics, the music video recites a modern love story. Posing as lovers, Dhanashree wishes Jassie to gift him a Bungalow and a car. On the other hand, Jassie is trying to woo her lady love with his flirtatious nature. The chorus of the song becomes the major USP of the song with Jassie exclaiming ‘Oye Hoye Hoye’ with quirky beats.