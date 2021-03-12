Jassie Gill And Dhanashree Verma's 'Oye Hoye' Is Quirky, Catchy And Colourful | See Here

Jassie Gill and Dhanashree Verma have been trending all over social media. A few days ago, the duo announced that they will be launching their next music video, Oye Hoye, on March 12. Ever since then, fans have been waiting to watch the Oye Hoye song of Dhanashree Verma and Jassie Gill. The song was launched today globally and the audience seems to love this peppy track. For all the people who are wondering about Jassie Gill's song Oye Hoye, here is everything you need to know about it.

Jassie Gill and Dhanashree Verma's Oye Hoye song

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma and Jassie Gill had been teasing about the song for quite a few days on their Instagram. The song dropped today and it is a peppy dance track. The music video begins with Dhanashree Verma meeting Jassie Gill and demanding a car and a big house. The song is a fun banter between a couple where Jassie Gill is seen convincing his girl. The duo is also seen doing some interesting dance steps in the song. Oye Hoye song features some of the quirkiest and amazing dance steps performed by Dhanashree Verma as well as Jassie Gill. Here is a look at the official music video of Jassie Gill's song.

Dhanashree is known for her amazing dance videos on social media. She is a popular dance influencer who regularly posts her dance videos on her Instagram handle. In the music video, she is seen in a colourful avatar as she wore a pair of chequered and patterned trousers and a pink top with a jacket. The video is shot at various colourful locations as a backdrop. Jassie Gill features in the video and has also lent his voice for the song along with Simar Kaur. The music for the Oye Hoye song is done by Avvy Sara and it is penned down by Happy Raikoti. The video is directed by Arvinder Khaira. The dance moves are choreographed by Rajit Dev.

Dhanashree Verma recently shared a glimpse from the song and announced that the song is now available to stream on various platforms. She shared a short video of the Oye Hoye song and revealed the news with her 3.2 million strong Instagram family. Here is a look at Dhanashree Verma's video on Instagram.

