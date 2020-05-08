Jatin Pandit & Son Raahul's 'Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar' Offers A Dose Of Calmness & Strength

Legendary music director Jatin Pandit is one of the finest in Bollywood, even today. He has written widely popular scores for movies like Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayengey, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Yes Boss, and many more.

Raahul Jatin, the son of Jatin Pandit, is also a well-known singer and dancer. The father-son duo was recently seen coming together in a never-seen-before collaboration. The two have created a heartfelt song appealing to take care of the less fortunate, to all of humanity. The title of the song is Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar, that revolves around the Coronavirus global pandemic and the people’s sufferings because of it. Read ahead to know more-

Father-son duo Jatin Pandit and Raahul Jatin’s Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar urges to awaken people

Jatin Pandit and son Raahul Jatin will be seen singing together for the first time. The song, Prabhu Humko Shama Kar, is composed and penned by Jatin Pandit and programmed by Raahul Jatin. The song is sung by both of them. The song captures the biggest crisis suffered by humanity in the history of the world.

They shot the song at home, following the lockdown rules laid by the government. The song features Jatin and Raahul in white clothes, that marks as a sign of peace and harmony, that they are trying to seek for the world, through this song. The song summarises the loss of livelihood, home, and most importantly, the loss of lives. The song revolves around the sufferings of millions of people. The two are praying from the bottom of their hearts for a cure to this pandemic.

Talking on the subject with a leading entertainment daily, Jatin Pandit said that he had genuinely been very heavy-hearted with the situation the world is facing today and despite sitting for hours, he could not think of anything else. As he kept sitting in front of his instruments, all he could think about is how millions of people were suffering all over the country and the world at large. That is when he penned the song and as he started humming the song, Raahul walked in, said Jatin Pandit in an interview.

To the same leading entertainment daily, Raahul Jatin said that as he heard his father humming the melody, he picked up his notebook to read the lyrics. As Raahul joined his father in singing the song, he realised that the song should reach out to everyone. I felt a sudden sense of calm and strength while singing the song and instantly felt that everyone needed that dose of calmness and above all strength, added Raahul Jatin in the interview. They got to the recording and in a few hours, Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar was reverberating in their studio. Raahul finished the music programming part of the song and it sounded divine.

