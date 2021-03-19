Jatin Pandit Releases First Independent Single 'Dhadakte Rehna' Featuring Son Raahul Jatin

Popular Indian music composer Jatin Pandit has now released his first independent single, Dhadakte Rehna on Friday, March 19. The romantic ballad marks Jatin Pandit’s first non-film track and to fans’ surprise, the music video of the song features his own son Raahul Jatin. Talking about Dhadakte Rehna, the composer told Telangana Today, when his son first heard the composition, he ended up loving it.

According to Jatin, the song began growing on the father-son duo and it was his son Raahul who encouraged the music composer to croon the song independently. The new romantic track Dhadakte Rehna is crooned, composed and even penned by Jatin alone. The music video of the song star Raahul alongside Jessica Lopez. Helmed by Harper Gahunia, the entire video was reportedly shot in California US.

During the interaction, Jatin also unveiled the birth of Dhadakte Rehna. It happened when the musician was reportedly waiting for a few people to join him in the studio. It was at that time when the singer picked up his guitar and the hook line naturally began flowing in his mind. Without any delay, Jatin recorded the tune and ‘completely enjoyed the creation’.

Jatin stated that he was glad that all the aspects of the song worked out in spite of the odd COVID-19 situation. The singer further opined that singles nowadays are dominated by dance or part beats and Jatin have tried to do something new for his fan base. The composer hopes that his fans will like his new creation.

The music video of Dhadakte Rehna was filmed at a tranquil locality filled with beaches and azure water. The picturesque landscape of the song aptly accentuates the romantic mood of the song. In the clip, Raahul appears to be romancing with Jessica Lopez, who is portraying the role of his lover in the song. Capturing their bitter-sweet chemistry, the video depicts their quirky yet adorable tale which includes them laughing and enjoying the time of their life. Suddenly, viewers are also shown glimpses of Jatin, who holds a guitar and lip-syncs the song. Check out the music video of Dhadakte Rehna below:

Here’s how fans are reacting:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.