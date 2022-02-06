Javed Ali Remembers India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar: 'Her Music Will Live Forever'

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92, on February 6, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. Mourning her demise, Indian playback singer Javed Ali recalled the contributions the legendary singer has had on every music lover.

Speaking to the Republic Media Network, Javed Ali said, "Whatever Lata Didi has given to all of us is like a 'prasad'," adding, "Not only me, but all the singers who love music have learnt a lot from Lata Mangeshkar and she will continue to be a part of people who are associated with music."

Asserting that Lata Mangeshkar's legacy will live forever, Ali told Republic, "She will never be forgotten and her music will always be alive. Her voice is God-gifted which can never end." Ali also recalled one of the proudest moments of his life when Lata Didi praised him for one of his Tamil songs. He remembered her saying, "May you rise higher and keep singing such wonderful songs."

RS, LS to be adjourned for an hour on Monday as mark of respect to Lata

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to the legendary singer after the members pay tributes to her in both houses of Parliament, PTI reported quoting sources.

As per a PTI report, officials said a decision has been taken that the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for an hour after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu reads Mangeshkar's obituary when the House meets for the day at 10 am on Monday. Earlier in the day, the Centre announced a period of two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of the legendary playback singer.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday was accorded a state funeral in the evening at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

(Image: @javedali4u/Instagram)