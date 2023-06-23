Jay-Z Adds Punjabi Flavour To Paris Fashion Week As He Performs To Mundian To Bach Ke

Louis Vuitton’s new menswear collection was showcased at the Paris Fashion Week on June 21. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities across the globe. A video of the rapper Jay-Z from the event performing to a remix of Punjabi song Mundian to Bach Ke has gone viral on social media.

3 things you need to know

Louis Vuitton’s new creative director Pharrell Williams showcased his collection at the fashion show.

Celebrities like Zendaya, Beyonce, Rihanna also marked their attendance at the fashion show.

Jay-Z also performed at the event.

Jay-Z grooves to Mundian to Bach Ke

In a viral video, Jay-Z could be seen entering the stage, dressed in a black suit. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and a beanie. In the background, Panjabi MC’s song Mundian To Bach Ke played as the rapper performed it on the stage. For the uninitiated, Jay-Z and Panjabi MC collaborated and released the song's remix in 2003.

Jay-Z on his first Indian collaboration

Talking about the collaboration Mundian To Bach Ke, Jay-Z had shared in a previous interview, "All I knew was it was something totally fresh. It felt like world music in the best sense, like a bunch of sounds from different parts of the globe joined up like an all-star team. People in the club heard it and went crazy. I did, too. I tracked down the artist (Panjabi MC) and called the next day to see if I could do a remix of the song."

When Mundian To Bach Ke with Jay-Z was released in February 2003, it became popular immediately and became a huge hit in Europe. The collaboration between the two artists from the opposite parts of the world demonstrated the musical genre-crossing and hip-hop's universal appeal. The importance of this cultural interchange was reinforced by Jay-Z's enthusiasm for the track's bassline and his declaration that it was the greatest Indian had he had ever heard.