Jay-Z Adds Punjabi Flavour To Paris Fashion Week As He Performs To Mundian To Bach Ke

Rapper Jay-Z performed to Mundian To Back Ke at the Paris Fashion Week. Pharrell Williams showcased his collection at the fashion show. 

Anjali Negi
Jay-Z

Jay-Z performed to his Punjabi collab song at the Paris Fashion Week (Image: Instagram)


Louis Vuitton’s new menswear collection was showcased at the Paris Fashion Week on June 21. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities across the globe. A video of the rapper Jay-Z from the event performing to a remix of Punjabi song Mundian to Bach Ke has gone viral on social media. 

  • Louis Vuitton’s new creative director Pharrell Williams showcased his collection at the fashion show. 
  • Celebrities like Zendaya, Beyonce, Rihanna also marked their attendance at the fashion show. 
  • Jay-Z also performed at the event. 

Jay-Z grooves to Mundian to Bach Ke

In a viral video, Jay-Z could be seen entering the stage, dressed in a black suit. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and a beanie. In the background, Panjabi MC’s song Mundian To Bach Ke played as the rapper performed it on the stage. For the uninitiated, Jay-Z and Panjabi MC collaborated and released the song's remix in 2003.  

Jay-Z on his first Indian collaboration 

Talking about the collaboration Mundian To Bach Ke, Jay-Z had shared in a previous interview, "All I knew was it was something totally fresh. It felt like world music in the best sense, like a bunch of sounds from different parts of the globe joined up like an all-star team. People in the club heard it and went crazy. I did, too. I tracked down the artist (Panjabi MC) and called the next day to see if I could do a remix of the song."

When Mundian To Bach Ke with Jay-Z was released in February 2003, it became popular immediately and became a huge hit in Europe. The collaboration between the two artists from the opposite parts of the world demonstrated the musical genre-crossing and hip-hop's universal appeal. The importance of this cultural interchange was reinforced by Jay-Z's enthusiasm for the track's bassline and his declaration that it was the greatest Indian had he had ever heard.

