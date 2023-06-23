Jay-Z Adds Punjabi Flavour To Paris Fashion Week As He Performs To Mundian To Bach Ke

Quick links:
Jay-Z performed to his Punjabi collab song at the Paris Fashion Week (Image: Instagram)
Louis Vuitton’s new menswear collection was showcased at the Paris Fashion Week on June 21. The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities across the globe. A video of the rapper Jay-Z from the event performing to a remix of Punjabi song Mundian to Bach Ke has gone viral on social media.
3 things you need to know
In a viral video, Jay-Z could be seen entering the stage, dressed in a black suit. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and a beanie. In the background, Panjabi MC’s song Mundian To Bach Ke played as the rapper performed it on the stage. For the uninitiated, Jay-Z and Panjabi MC collaborated and released the song's remix in 2003.
Talking about the collaboration Mundian To Bach Ke, Jay-Z had shared in a previous interview, "All I knew was it was something totally fresh. It felt like world music in the best sense, like a bunch of sounds from different parts of the globe joined up like an all-star team. People in the club heard it and went crazy. I did, too. I tracked down the artist (Panjabi MC) and called the next day to see if I could do a remix of the song."
When Mundian To Bach Ke with Jay-Z was released in February 2003, it became popular immediately and became a huge hit in Europe. The collaboration between the two artists from the opposite parts of the world demonstrated the musical genre-crossing and hip-hop's universal appeal. The importance of this cultural interchange was reinforced by Jay-Z's enthusiasm for the track's bassline and his declaration that it was the greatest Indian had he had ever heard.