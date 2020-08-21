Jay Z And Pharell's 'Entrepreneur' Takes Musical Dig On Racism; Highlights Black Community

Jay Z and Pharrell Williams released a new song Entrepreneur. The song is based on the Black community. The track released today, August 21. It includes conversations with Angela Davis, Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator and others. These conversations focus on the inequalities Black people experience in the US.

The close to 5-minute video showcases the entrepreneurs belonging to the Black community. The video shows their achievements and how they stood out breaking the norms and stereotypes of society. The music and the lyrics of Entrepreneur make the music video more intriguing as it displays the journey of young black entrepreneurs. Entrepreneur is directed by Calmatic. It was produced by the Neptunes under the banner of PRETTYBIRD. Jay-Z is the featured artist in the song.

Pharell Williams announced the release of his song Entrepreneur with a heartfelt message on Instagram. He wrote, “ENTREPRENEUR out now on all platforms. Thank you to Jay, and to every Black queen, king and entrepreneur who made this all happen! This is for you…and your Black vision of the future. And a special thank you to the director @Calmatic for creating such a beautiful video.”

Pharell's Entrepreneur song talks about racial inequality

In an interview with TIME, Pharrel Williams said that in this position with no choice, the system has imprisoned Black people. He mentioned that the intention of the song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in the country. He added that especially as someone of colour, there are a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages.

Talking about racial inequality, he said that the system is distracted with white noise and therefore does not let the young black boys enjoy their freedom.

Entrepreneur is the latest in a long line of collaborations between Pharrell and Jay-Z, who have worked together on more than a dozen tracks together over the years. They have given some hit songs together such as Frontin, Excuse Me Miss, Change Clothes and I Just Wanna Love You among others. Their song Excuse Me Miss also earned Grammy nominations.

