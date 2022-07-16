Jay Z Breaks Silence On His Retirement Rumours; Says 'I'm Just Gonna Leave It Open'

Jay Z finally cleared the air on reports that suggested the rapper will be retiring from music as he hasn't dropped a single album in the last five years. The 52-year-old sat down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Hart to Heart series on Peacock, where he spoke about never wanting to use the term 'retirement' despite not actively making music.

The rapper had previously announced retirement from hip-hop in 2003, however, made a comeback with the album Kingdom Come in 2006. Jay Z explained that he's terrible at retiring and only planned to take a break back then as he was 'really burned out'. While Jay Z won't be retiring anytime soon, he doesn't have any set plan for his next project.

Jay Z breaks silence on his retirement rumours

According to ET Online, the rapper mentioned, "I'm not actively making music or making an album or have plans to make an album," and continued, "But I never want to say I'm retired… It's a gift, and who am I to shut it off? It's open to whatever. It may have a different form, a different interpretation. Maybe it's not an album. Maybe it is. I have no idea, but I'm just gonna leave it open."

Back in 2003, Jay Z announced his retirement with a 'blowout party' at Madison Square Garden, however, continued to collaborate with various artists including Linkin Park before launching his own album three years later. Spilling beans on why he decided to quit making music back then, Jay Z mentioned, "I was really burnt out that time. I was releasing an album every year -- '96, '97, '98. And then in between that, soundtracks, other people's albums, Roc-A-Fella, touring back-to-back."

Further recalling how flushed he was with work commitments, the Empire State of Mind hitmaker added," I just looked up one day and I was like, 'I'm tired.' I had never been on vacation until, like, I want to say 2000. Like, my whole life. And I was just really burnt out at that moment."

His last solo album, 4:44, came out in 2017, while he and Beyonce also worked on the collaborative album Everything Is Love a year later. The couple also embarked on the On the Run II tour.

(IMAGE: AP)