Jay-Z Makes History As 'most Nominated Artist' At Grammys With 83 Nods

The biggest night in the music industry, Grammy Awards 2022 is all set to roll out in January next year. The nominations of several categories were unveiled on November 23, while artists like Jon Bastie, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish scored the most number of nominations, veteran rapper Jay-Z scripted history. Jay-Z became the artist with the highest number of Grammy nominations in history.

Jay-Z makes history at Grammy Awards 2022

Rapper/songwriter Jay-Z has added yet another accolade to his growing list as he became the most nominated person in Grammy history. The Big Pimpin rapper achieved the feat when the Grammy Awards 2022 nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 23. He earned two fresh nominations in the best rap song category for Jail with Kanye West, and Bath Salts alongside Nas and DMX. Also, Kanye's album Donda, which features Jay-Z as a guest was nominated for Album Of The Year.

Jay-Z makes history with 83 Grammy nominations

The new nominations brought his grand career total of 83 Grammy nominations, making him the most nominated artist in the awards’ history. Jay-Z has now surpassed legendary producer Quincy Jones, who currently has 80. Paul McCartney follows as the second most nominated artist of all time with 81 nods. Jay-Z has won a total of 23 Grammy Awards, the most by a rapper.

Meanwhile, artists like Jon Bastie, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish have scored the most number of nominations. Jon Bastie leads with 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, H.E.R, and Doja Cat follow with eight nominations, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo bagged seven nods.

After receiving major flak over the previous year's Award ceremony, the Recording Academy had made some major changes behind the scenes. For the first time in 27 years, the final choices in each of the Big Four categories — album, record, and song of the year plus best new artist — were being made by the roughly 12,000 voting members of the Recording Academy. The Academy disbanded all of its nominations review committees, including the one that determined the finalists in the Big Four categories.

(Image: AP)