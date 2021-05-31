Jay Z Opens Up About Boycotting The 1999 Grammys As DMX Was Snubbed By The Awards Ceremony

Jay Z decided to boycott the Grammys ceremony early on in his career back in 1999. During a recent interaction, the musician explained his decision to boycott the ceremony and revealed that it was due to fellow rapper DMX being snubbed by the awards in 1999. He also explained the nature of his relationship with the late rapper. Read ahead to know more.

Jay Z boycotted the 1999 Grammys to support DMX

During a recent appearance with Bad Bunny on LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop, Jay revealed that he initially boycotted the Grammys because DMX had an amazing year in music but didn’t earn any nominations and he wanted to protest for DMX. Jay Z at 1999 Grammys won the Best Rap Album for Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life but DMX's songs didn’t receive any nominations despite dominating the culture and charts with It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood.

Speaking of his decision, Jay Z said that the first time he boycotted the Grammys was for DMX and added, “He dropped two No. 1 albums in the same year and they didn’t even nominate him.” He said that he wasn’t even present in the building despite winning his first Grammys for the Best Rap Album category. “There was a competitive thing, but it was big love,” he added.

Later in the conversation, Jay Z spoke about the nature of his relationship with DMX and recalled a time when the late rapper called him out at a show. DMX got on stage and said, “JAY Z, where you at!?” while Jay thought that DMX is “nuts.” Jay Z also admitted that DMX was “all passion.” He also went down memory lane and remembered his first meeting with DMX at a Bronx pool hall and paid homage to him saying that he became a better rapper by watching DMX perform.

In an earlier interaction with Variety, Jay Z stated that DMX’s influence would never be forgotten. He said that there was no one like him and will never be. Earl Simmons (DMX) was and is his brother, a best friend, a great father and a great philanthropist. DMX passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK, DMX'S INSTAGRAM)

