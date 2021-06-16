Jay-Z Sues Photographer Jonathan Mannion For 'exploiting' His Name Without Consent

JAY-Z has frequently worked with Photographer Jonathan Mannion. He has clicked the cover of the rapper's debut album Reasonable Doubt (1996) along with In My Lifetime Vol. 1, Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life, The Dynasty, and more. However, things are getting tense between them as JAY-Z has filed a legal suit against Mannion for exploitation of his name.

JAY-Z sues Photographer Jonathan Mannion

JAY-Z has filed a lawsuit against Jonathan Mannion claiming that he is using his name and image without consent, reported TMZ. The rapper says that the photographer has been selling prints on his website without his permission, and earning thousands of dollars from them. The documents state that Mannion has done this on the "arrogant assumption" that because he took those photographs, he can do with them as he pleases. It clarifies that JAY-Z never gave Mannion the right to use his likeness for these or any other purposes. And without that permission, Mannion has no legal right to do so. JAY-Z has asked Mannion to stop, but he refuses to do so.

The suit informs that Mannion has taken "hundreds of photos" of Jay-Z since 1996. He is now demanding that Hov pay him "tens of millions of dollars" to end the use of the rapper's likeness. The documents mentioned that it is "ironic" that a photographer would treat the image of a "formerly unknown Black teenager, now wildly successful," as a piece of property to be squeezed for every dollar it can produce. It has to stop going forward. The lawsuit explains that Jonathan Mannion has violated section 3344 of the California Civil Code along with the California Common Law Right of Publicity. If the rapper wins the case, he is "entitled to recover punitive and exemplary damages" in a not yet decided amount, as well as being eligible for a "preliminary and permanent injunction" making it so the photographer doesn't use his name and image in future.

A legal representative for Jonathan Mannion provided a statement in response to the lawsuit to Complex. It states that the photographer has "created iconic images" of Shawn Corey Carter, the real name of JAY-Z. Those images have "helped to define" the artist that he is today. The document mentions that Mannion has "utmost respect" for Jay and he should have a similar response. The photographer and his team are "confident" that the First Amendment protects his right to sell fine art prints of his copyrighted works. They will review the complaint and respond in due course.

