JazzyB Shares A Post About His New Single Called 'Crown Prince'; Check Out The Video

JazzyB recently posted a new video on his social media. The post is for the promotion of his new song which is called Crown Prince. Many fans and celebrities responded with positive comments on the post. Check out the post:

JazzyB recently uploaded a new video on his Instagram account. The video was posted to promote his new single called Crown Prince which is sung by JazzyB featuring Bohemia. The music of the song is provided by Harj Nagra and the lyrics by Parry Sarpanch. The song has already gained a lot of success online.

Fans enjoyed JazzyB's new post

Many fans and celebrities were quick to respond to JazzyB's post. Singer Harj Nagra responded by commenting fire emojis and singer Lucky Singh D responded with heart emojis. Many fans also responded with emojis and other comments saying that they enjoyed the song.

The video of the song is shot in a luxurious house and shows JazzyB in the entire song. Many women and singer Harj Nagra are also seen in the video. The entire video features extravagant elements like tigers, cars and expensive clothes. Bohemia also comes in the middle and starts rapping. Check out the video:

JazzyB had also posted a picture of a best dad frame and a few other pictures for Father's Day. In a few of the pictures, he is seen with his father and in the other pictures, he was seen with his two kids. Many fans responded by commenting that they thought JazzyB's children looked adorable. Check out his Father's Day post:

JazzyB is an Indian-Canadian artist who is very well known for his music. His music video Surma in 2000 featured John Abraham in it and was a big hit. Then his song Oh Kehri was a big hit in 2003. In 2015, the artist was seen working with Snoop Dogg for the song Most Wanted which was featured in MTV India. His song Sat Rangey was also played in the background of the movie Deadpool in 2016. JazzyB is the first South Asian entertainer to have his name added to the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame Star Walk.

