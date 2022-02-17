'Jeen-yuhs' Part 1 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Kanye West And His Journey To Success

American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has been headlining international news for weeks now. From his break-up with Julia Fox to him trying to win back his estranged wife, the rapper has been making headlines galore. Amid the latest developments related to his love life, a part of his new documentary recently released on Netflix.

The first part of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy recently released on Netflix. The documentary explores Kanye West's struggle-filled journey and videos from the span of 21 years. It shows how he entered the music industry and continues to his subsequent stardom. The Coodie & Chike directorial documentary also reveals his mental health struggles and also his relationship with his late mother Donda. While the documentary's first part was released on February 16, here is what netizens have to say about it.

Jeen-yuhs Part 1 Twitter review

The micro-blogging website Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from viewers on Ye's new documentary. A Twitter user penned how Kanye West's life is very inspiring. The user wrote, "This Kanye doc man JeenYuhs it's amazing I'm lost for words. You don't need to be a fan, but you'll be inspired to get up & live your life. Everything he said since 1998, he done did it man." "ALL THIS DRAMA ASIDE, KANYE WEST IS A GENIUS & VISIONARY AND YOU CAN'T DENY THAT," the user added.

This Kanye doc man #JeenYuhs it's amazing I'm lost for words. You don't need to be a fan, but you'll be inspired to get up & live your life. Everything he said since 1998, he done did it man.



ALL THIS DRAMA ASIDE, KANYE WEST IS A GENIUS & VISIONARY AND YOU CAN'T DENY THAT. — TONY FRANK (@SaintSeverino) February 16, 2022

A user shared a short clip from the documentary which captured the last few moments Kanye West could go out in public without being recognised. Sharing the clip, the user wrote, "When Kanye went to Burger King after learning the fact that he was going to get signed after getting turned down by labels. ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ beautifully captures the last few moments Ye could go out in public without being recognized." Another fan quipped how he cannot wait for the rest of the parts of the documentary. The fan wrote, "So crazy how Kanye West played All Falls Down and they didn’t realize how big of a hit it was going to be. #JeenYuhs was great can’t wait for the other parts."A Twitter user mentioned how Kanye West has not changed and wrote, "“Everything that anybody ever said in life would be a disadvantage to me. Imma make it my advantage”- Kanye in jeen yuhs doc." "This “old Kanye y’all talk about is the same kanye till today," the user added.

When Kanye went to Burger King after learning the fact that he was going to get signed after getting turned down by labels.



‘Jeen-Yuhs’ beautifully captures the last few moments Ye could go out in public without being recognized ❤️

pic.twitter.com/3zAcxpnskO — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) February 17, 2022

So crazy how Kanye West played All Falls Down and they didn’t realize how big of a hit it was going to be. #JeenYuhs was great can’t wait for the other parts pic.twitter.com/RR6yCWTBl5 — Steez (@Steez_HH) February 16, 2022

“Everything that anybody ever said in life would be a disadvantage to me. Imma make it my advantage”- Kanye in jeen yuhs doc.

This “old”Kanye y’all talk about is the same kanye till today — hayden99 (@NguyenH00142595) February 16, 2022

The rapper's fans were also thrilled to see the relationship Kanye West shared with his mother Donda. Many wrote the part in which Donda told him she believed him made them cry. Here are Twitter users' reactions.

I almost weeped when I saw how Donda inspired her son in #JeenYuhs . She’s an incredible woman with a beautiful soul. Kanye is suffering a lot now, Donda will always look after you, boy. Get well soon, Ye.



‘A giant looks in the mirror and sees nothing’ - Donda West pic.twitter.com/aEtu7tipSS — Sapphic Nun (@poornun) February 16, 2022

Nobody made Kanye but himself who he is today.He was nobody to a producer-rapper-fashion designer-billionaire. If he didn’t believe in himself when everyone doubted him,he wouldn’t become Kanye today. It is heartbreaking that Donda is the only one who believed in him #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/B7669aB01E — hayden99 (@NguyenH00142595) February 17, 2022

Part 1 the ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ documentary when Kanye tells his mom that he secured an interview with MTV for “You Hear It First”:



Ye: “Can you believe it?”



Donda: “I can believe it, the way you are…you play tracks like Michael Jordan shoots free throws”🥺 pic.twitter.com/epgroQmhwM — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) February 16, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Netflix