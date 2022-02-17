Last Updated:

'Jeen-yuhs' Part 1 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Kanye West And His Journey To Success

The first part of Kanye West's documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy recently released on Netflix. Here are Twitter reviews of Jeen-yuhs Part 1.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Jeen-yuhs Part 1

Image: Twitter/@Netflix


American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has been headlining international news for weeks now. From his break-up with Julia Fox to him trying to win back his estranged wife, the rapper has been making headlines galore. Amid the latest developments related to his love life, a part of his new documentary recently released on Netflix. 

The first part of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy recently released on Netflix. The documentary explores Kanye West's struggle-filled journey and videos from the span of 21 years. It shows how he entered the music industry and continues to his subsequent stardom. The Coodie & Chike directorial documentary also reveals his mental health struggles and also his relationship with his late mother Donda. While the documentary's first part was released on February 16, here is what netizens have to say about it.

Jeen-yuhs Part 1 Twitter review

The micro-blogging website Twitter saw a plethora of reactions from viewers on Ye's new documentary. A Twitter user penned how Kanye West's life is very inspiring. The user wrote, "This Kanye doc man JeenYuhs it's amazing I'm lost for words. You don't need to be a fan, but you'll be inspired to get up & live your life. Everything he said since 1998, he done did it man." "ALL THIS DRAMA ASIDE, KANYE WEST IS A GENIUS & VISIONARY AND YOU CAN'T DENY THAT," the user added. 

A user shared a short clip from the documentary which captured the last few moments Kanye West could go out in public without being recognised. Sharing the clip, the user wrote, "When Kanye went to Burger King after learning the fact that he was going to get signed after getting turned down by labels. ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ beautifully captures the last few moments Ye could go out in public without being recognized." Another fan quipped how he cannot wait for the rest of the parts of the documentary. The fan wrote, "So crazy how Kanye West played All Falls Down and they didn’t realize how big of a hit it was going to be. #JeenYuhs was great can’t wait for the other parts."A Twitter user mentioned how Kanye West has not changed and wrote, "“Everything that anybody ever said in life would be a disadvantage to me. Imma make it my advantage”- Kanye in jeen yuhs doc." "This “old Kanye y’all talk about is the same kanye till today," the user added.

The rapper's fans were also thrilled to see the relationship Kanye West shared with his mother Donda. Many wrote the part in which Donda told him she believed him made them cry. Here are Twitter users' reactions.

Image: Twitter/@Netflix

