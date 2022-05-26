Jennie Reveals BLACKPINK 'worked Nonstop, Didn't Eat Properly' For 3 Years After Debuting

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK scaled an unprecedented success within seven years since their debut. Consisting of singers Jisoo and Rosé and rappers Jennie and Lisa, the band has a plethora of records in their names as a group as well as solo artists. How You Like That, Ice Cream, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love are a few of the many songs that broke records within hours of their release.

Before debuting in 2016, the four members trained for years under YG Entertainment to hone not only their skills as performers but their persona as K-pop idols. Their debut song Whistle propelled them to global recognition but that was not the end of their training but rather a new start of it. Recently, member Jennie revealed that the members trained and worked nonstop for a couple of years after making their mega-successful debut.

Jennie reveals BLACKPINK worked non stop after debut

In an interview with Rolling stone, BLACKPINK member Jennie revealed that the four members worked without resting or taking a break for around three years after debuting. While candidly talking about staying physically and mentally healthy, the 26-year-old rapper asserted, ''This isn’t something I want to share in too much detail with the fans. They worry, so I want to be vague,''

''For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early twenties. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself,'' the singer further added that the band continued this pattern for three to four years before they started touring. She also quipped that she 'did not have a home' for the entirety of the year and a half of the tour.

Jennie also divulged the repercussions of neglecting their physical health for years by revealing, ''If I touched something I’d have an allergic reaction. I had no immune system at all, but we needed to keep touring. When the tour was done, we got some time off to be at home. Back then, I didn’t have time to learn how to take care of myself. I’m a very delicate person,''

However, the singer revealed that she finally pulled through and learned to take care of herself with the help of her friends and family. ''For me, so far, when I’m good in my body, I feel happier and healthier. I meditate, do yoga, Pilates, etc. And have good people around you that you can trust. And pets,'' Jennie concluded.

Image: Twitter/@PopBase