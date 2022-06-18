Jennifer Lopez Takes Stage At LA Dodgers Foundation Gala, Raises USD 3.6 Million

Recently the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation celebrations turned grand and special after pop star Jennifer Lopez took the center stage for her power-packed performance. The foundation celebrated its sixth Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday night with some of the major names in the world of sports coming together for the glitzy occasion.

It is pertinent to note here that the annual gala foundation celebrations took place first time ever since the pandemic struck the world in 2019. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the event which was named The Party for L.A.,' raised a record-breaking USD 3.6 million for LADF this year. The funds raised by the organisation are aimed to improve education, health care, homelessness, and social justice for all Angelenos. Since 1995, the foundation has invested more than USD 40 million in programs and grants to non-profits throughout the city.

The gala also congratulated LADF's Everyday Champions, whose work in the community has been hampered by the COVID19 pandemic but who have been able to step up and make a difference. Almost the entire Dodgers roster was in attendance at the event, including stars Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, and manager Dave Roberts. Venus Williams, Dodgers owner Mark Walter and Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss were also among the attendees of the gala-night.

The Hustlers star set the mood right for the night while belting out some of her hits amid five costume changes and elaborate choreography with a dozen backup dancers. She teased the fans and said, "I know we're in L.A. but I've got to keep it 'New York' forever." With some of her N.Y.-centered tunes, Lopez told the crowd, "This is a big night for all of you all, and a big night for me too."

While taking the stage, she said, "They told me that 8.8 million children's lives are touched by this foundation every year. Give yourselves a round of applause, a pat on the back."

"We all know that children are going to take over this world and we need to take care of them, raise them right, teach them how to give, give them what they need, and help one another. That's really why you're here tonight," Lopez added.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been on the receiving end of appreciation for her latest documentary Halftime which gives fans an inside look into the 50-year-old star's careers ups and downs. The Netflix documentary was released on June 8.

