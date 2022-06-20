Jennifer Lopez Uses Gender-neutral Pronouns For Her Child Emme; Fans Call It 'pure Love'

Jennifer Lopez received truckloads of praise from netizens as she introduced her and former husband Marc Anthony's 14-year-old child Emme with gender-neutral pronouns. The instance happened at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, as the mother-child duo took to the stage and performed Christina Perri's A Thousand Years.

What also caught the attention of many was Emme's adorable rainbow-coloured mic and hot pink outfit while matching vocals with their popstar mom. Lopez's move has received shoutouts from netizens as they stated how beautiful it is to see her support and accept Emme's gender identity.

Introducing Emme Maribel Muniz on stage, Lopez used pronouns like ‘them/they'. She said, "The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion."

The Dance Again hitmaker continued, "They are very, very busy, booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me." The duo then went on croon Christina Perri's super hit track. Take a look.

Reacting to the beautiful moment, one Twitterati wrote, "@JLo honouring her daughter is nothing but pure love. Haters gonna hate, but it’s 2022, can everyone just please evolve already?! Well done mama. (sic)" Another person mentioned, "JLo models respectful parenting to a gigantic audience. It's not hard to support your kids. Jennifer Lopez Intoduces Child Emme With They Them Pronouns (sic)." One netizen added, "The best parents love and support their kids - go JLO and Emme!"

Lopez and her former husband, singer Marc Anthony have two kids, twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muñiz. This isn't the first time Lopez and Emme have performed together. The duo earlier shared the stage at Superbowl Halftime Show in 2020. Meanwhile, Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck in 2021, with the duo getting engaged earlier this year.