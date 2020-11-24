Jeremih Out Of ICU, Recovering From COVID-19 Complications; Family Releases A Statement

R&B singer and rapper Jeremih is now cleared of COVID-19 complications and is recovering, reported ET. The singer had been diagnosed with COVID-19 recently and had been transferred to the ICU after complications. News has now come in that the singer has 'been transferred out of ICU'. Read ahead to know more about the singer and what his family mentioned.

Jeremih's family gives out a statement

The rapper's family recently informed the press that Jeremih's COVID-19 test had come out positive and that he was facing many complications. The 33-year-old singer's family also gave a statement to ET in which they added he was feeling better. They also had a note for his fans.

Jeremih's family mentioned that the rapper has been 'been transferred out of ICU' and would 'spend the rest of his recovery time in a regular hospital room'. The statement read - 'Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body'. They further added that the rapper's 'true healing was going to begin now' and that they were 'thankful for all the prayers and wishes' that fans had directed his way.

Jeremih's family further added that they wanted to 'remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly'. They explained that it was very important for infected people to quarantine and let their 'families and friends know ASAP'. Jeremih's family also mentioned that there was no shame in 'COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others'. The statement further read -

"The family is very grateful for everyone who is praying, and we ask for continued prayers. The family believes daily prayers to God and a great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery.

Jeremih's friend and rapper Chance also took to Twitter to add his good wishes. The rapper added that he hoped Jeremih would get well soon. Take a look:

FATHER YOU GET ALL THE GLORY! JESUS THANK YOU FOR GRANTING US ACCESS TO OUR FATHER! THANK YOU TO ALL THE PRAYER WARRIORS WHO USED THEIR FAVOR TO INTERCEDE ON MY BROTHER JEREMYS BEHALF! WE COME TO HIM IN SORROW AND SO WE MUST TO COME TO HIM IN JOY! I LOVE YOU FATHER — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 18, 2020

