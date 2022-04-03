Jerrod Carmichael Addresses Will Smith's Oscar Slap In His 'SNL' Hosting Debut; Watch

Jerrod Carmichael recently took over the hosting duties for the new episode of Saturday Night Live, where he addressed Will Smith's Oscar altercation during his opening monologue. The comedian spent a good chunk of his monologue over the incident. However, he maintained that he was not going to dig deeper into it and deliberately kept Smith, Chris Rock, and Jada Pinkett's names out of the speech.

Carmichael, who recently came out as gay in his HBO comedy special Rothaniel, maintained that he wasn't going to talk about 'it', but series creator Lorne Michaels approached him to 'heal the nation', thereby putting him in a fix. He stated how he's 'sick' of the endless conversations around the topic, which transpired almost a week ago.

Jerrod Carmichael addresses Will Smith's Oscar slap during SNL monologue

"I've talked about it enough", he began his monologue and added, "Kept talking about, kept thinking about it, I don't wanna talk about it. Do you want to talk about it? Aren't you sick of talking about it? Isn't it kind of crazy, it feels like we've been talking about it for so long. This is going to really blow your minds. Can you believe...it's been six days. Six days. This happened a week ago. Doesn't it feel like it happened years ago? Doesn't it feel like it happened while we were all in high school?" Following the monologue, Carmichael went on to do a sketch around the infamous incident.

Jerrod Carmichael’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/lJGzY0R9zo — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 3, 2022

The incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock transpired at The Academy Awards, where the comedian cracked a joke on Smith's wife Jada Pinkett, leading the King Richard star to storm on stage and hit him. After issuing apologies to the Academy and Chris, Will Smith has now resigned his membership from The Academy. "I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," he mentioned in a statement.

Image: AP