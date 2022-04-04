'Jersey' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Battles All Odds To Claim Victory On Cricket Field; Watch

With only days left for Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey's release, makers are leaving no stones unturned in piquing fans' curiosity. After dropping the first trailer of the sports drama where fans got a closer look into the life of former cricketer Arjun Raichand, makers have now released another glimpse into the sports drama.

The second trailer opens up with Shahid facing rejections from the cricketing world as they pave way for newcomers, with his wife (played by Mrunal Thakur) also telling him to drop his hopes of making a comeback. "You had your chance and it's over now", she is seen telling Kapoor. The turn of events happens when Shahid takes his son's advice to follow his passion undeterred, post which, he embarks on a victorious run.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid announced the trailer release and wrote, "Blood, Sweat, emotions and a whole lot of love!

Experience Arjun and his story!". On the other hand, Mrunal also dubbed the trailer as "power-packed and heart touching". Take a look at the trailer here:

Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film also stars his father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. Gowtam Tinnanuri has directed it, while Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S.Naga Vamsi are bankrolling the project. Jersey comes as the remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same name, which saw Nani playing the lead role.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on December 31, 2021, will now be premiering on April 14, 2022. Announcing the updated release date, Shahid earlier took to social media and wrote," So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres." Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is also collaborating with director duo Raj and DK for an upcoming web series on Amazon Prime. The actor also has an action thriller with Ali Abbas Zafar in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MRUNALTHAKUR)