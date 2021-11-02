Jessica Simpson Celebrates 4 Yrs Of Sobriety; Shares Pic Of Her 'unrecognisable' Version

The American artist Jessica Simpson recently opened up about the struggles she went through during her sobriety and revealed that she completed four years. Numerous celebrity artists lauded her on completing four years of sobriety and stated how proud they were of her.

Jessica Simpson recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen wearing a baby pink coloured attire while sunshine pouring on her face. In the caption, she stated that this picture was clicked in the early morning of 1 November 2017 and added how it was an unrecognizable version of herself.

Jessica Simpson on her sobriety

On the post, she stated how she had a thought that she needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept her heart and mind circling in the same direction. Stating further, she also exclaimed how she could not believe that she managed to stay sober for four years and added how it felt like 2. She then stated that she had accepted the parts of her life that were just sad and mentioned that she owned her personal power with soulful courage.

The caption read, "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.

I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.[sic]"

Many celebrity artists such as Vicky Vlachonis, Ilsey Juber, Jaimie Alexander, Chelsea Handler, Rita Hazan and others took to Jessica Simpson's Instagram post to express their pride in her. Many of them also stated how she was the kindest and the most beautiful spirit they'd ever met while others lauded her achievement by adding hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Take a look:

(Image: AP)