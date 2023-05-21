Jessie J Blessed With First Child, Says 'he Is My Whole World'

Jessie J recently took to her social media handle to announce that she has welcomed her first child. The singing sensation gave birth to a baby boy. The Price Tag singer welcomed her first child with Chanan Colam, who is a Danish-Israeli pro basketball player.

Sharing the news, the Flashlight singer wrote, "A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole world. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, mine, and here happy tears For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I'm ready." Check the post below.

Jessie J announcing pregnancy

Jessie J announced the pregnancy earlier this year on her Instagram handle via a reel. Sharing a few glimpses of her pregnancy test and growing baby bump, she wrote, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this. Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked." Soon after she made the post, stars took to her comments to shower her with well wishes. "im so happy for you, sending you all the momma love," wrote Katy Perry. "Sending our warmest, gentle congratulations, this is really lovely news. Pregnancy after loss can trigger so many emotions, we're always here to offer support," wrote another user. Check her post below.

Jessie J experienced a miscarriage back in 2021. She decided to have that baby on her own when the mishap took place. At the time, she had revealed that she was in shock and the sadness was overwhelming.