Jessie J Clarifies On Being Hospitalised, Says 'don't Want Anyone Thinking I Lied'

Nobody's Perfect singer Jessie J recently informed her followers on Instagram stories that she is suffering from Meniere disease. Meniere disease is a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells and hearing loss. She took to Instagram and shared a clarification about her disease and that she is sharing the truth about her not being hospitalised. Read on to know more about her post.

Jessie J's Meniere Disease

The Do It Like A Dude singer took to Instagram to issue a clarification about her being hospitalised because of Meniere disease. The singer made it clear that she wasn't hospitalised after media outlets had reported that she was admitted into the hospital since she said she was in the “ear hospital” on Christmas Eve in her original diagnosis announcement on Instagram. Jessie J clarified this statement in an edited version of her Instagram Live video from December 27. You can see her post here.

She wrote, "I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different. BUT... Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth. I’m not surprised BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight. I’m not posting this for sympathy. I'm posting this because this is the truth. I don’t want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened."

Jessie J in a previous Instagram live had revealed that she had a health scare and went into detail about it. She had stated that she woke up and felt like she was completely deaf in her right ear and couldn’t walk in a straight line. She also added that she was planning to perform a big Christmas show on her Instagram live before her diagnosis.

She further explained that a lot of people suffer from the disease and she has had a lot of them reach out to her with great advice and so, she has been laying low in silence ever since. She wrote in her caption, "Appreciate EVERYONE who has taken the time out to check on me, those who have offered advice and support. Thank you. You know who you are. 🥰 I love you all".

