Jessie J Opens Up About Miscarriage In Emotional Post; 'the Sadness Is Overwhelming'

Known for her songs including Bang Bang and Price Tag, Jessie J took to her Instagram account on Thursday and opened up about her miscarriage. The singer mentioned she had a gig to perform at, but could not imagine doing it without breaking down. Friends and fans of the singer headed to the comments section of the post and showered her with love and blessings.

Jessie J opens up about miscarriage in a recent Instagram post

Singer Jessie J headed to Instagram to pour her heart out in her most recent post. She mentioned that after she went for her third scan, she was informed that the baby did not have a heartbeat anymore. She mentioned that she had no control over her emotions, but wanted to perform at her gig as she mentioned it would help her at this difficult time. She called performing her 'self-love therapy' and mentioned it was a way in which she could process her loss.

She wrote, "After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔 This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But at this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self-love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way."

She stated that a baby was all she ever wanted but was sure she would get to experience it at some other point in life. She mentioned, "I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again." Although she called it the 'loneliest feeling in the world' and mentioned that she was overwhelmed by the sadness, she also stated that she knew she was strong and would be alright.

Image: Instagram/@jessiej