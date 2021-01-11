Jesy Nelson Lands Her Final Number One With Little Mix's 'Sweet Melody'

Jesy Nelson had announced her departure from Little Mix on December 14 by posting a statement on social media. Little Mix released their album Confetti in November, with the track named Sweet Melody. This album topped the charts of UK singles this weekend. This album was Jesy’s last and final score.

The album featured Jesy along with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The music video shows all four original members dancing in leather outfits in a warehouse space. According to the Official Charts Company, two months after the release, Sweet Melody has become their fifth number-one single and first in more than four years since 2016’s Shout Out To My Ex.

Speaking about the success of the song to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 1, Jade had said that it was very special for them as it was the last single that they did as a four with Jesy and even more special as they had got the first number one. Leigh-Anne said that there was a point where there were six different versions of Sweet Melody in the top 10 on iTunes and she also mentioned that their fans were dedicated and amazing. Perrie said that sometimes the best hits would take time.

Why did Jesy leave Little Mix?

After nine years of being in the band, Jesy had spoken about why she wanted to leave. Taking to Instagram, she shared a post in which she spoke about the same. In her post, she said that the past nine years in Little Mix had been the most incredible time of her life. She thanked all her fans for the support and love. The revealed the reason for her departure by saying that being in the band had taken a toll on her mental health and he found the constant pressure of living up to the expectations.

She further said that she was reinvesting in taking care of herself rather than focusing on others. She said she needed to spend time with the people she loved and she was ready to embark on a new chapter in her life and hoped that her fans would be there to support the same. She thanked all her bandmates and sent love to them. The other three members of the band shall continue to be a team and make songs in the future.

