Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Her Mental Health For The First Time After Leaving Little Mix

On December 14, 2020, it was announced that Jesy Nelson has official left Little Mix. The quartet was formed in 2011 after winning the show The X-Factor. Little Mix's members, after Jesy's exit, are Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. The news of Jesy's exit was sudden for the fans but they supported Jesy's decision nonetheless.

Why did Jesy Nelson leave Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020 citing mental health issues. She said that she felt constantly under the pressure of being in a girl group and living up to the expectations. Now, almost five months after her exit from one of the best selling UK girl groups, Jesy has opened up about her mental health issues in an interview with the Cosmopolitan UK magazine.

She rated her mood an 8.5 out of 10 after her exit from the band and also revealed that she was subject to a lot of cyberbullying because of her weight and body. All the bullying from the online community led her to do an overdose. Jesy also mentioned that since she has left the group, she does not wake up with anxiety and she feels happy.

Jesy Nelson speaks about her "breaking point"

She also mentioned that even now people compare her to her former bandmates. Jesy added that she is not able to believe "how miserable" she was back when she was in the band. She wasn't herself in the past. Jesy went on to add that being labelled as fat and obese led her to a breaking point, during the filming of their last music video Sweet Melody. She said that she had a panic attack on the set because she was concerned about her body image and when she saw the rest of the members they were enjoying their time on the set. The singer also revealed that she was sobbing in the dressing room and hence was not part of one of the scenes in the music video. Her mother also noticed Jesy's mental health issues and strongly suggested that she has to stop suffering now.

In the past, Jesy had also opened up about cyberbullying in her BBC One documentary Odd One Out which was released in 2019. The singer said that she did not mean that she is leaving music when she left the band. Jesy concluded by saying that she is working on another documentary and it will focus on other people's lives and not what she has been through. The 29-year-old singer also mentioned that she is going to focus on doing the things that make her happy and even it feels selfish, one has to love oneself and put oneself first before others.

(Image: Jesy Nelson's Instagram)