Jimin Of BTS Is Now Married To This Super Fan From London, Read More

BTS has a massive fandom, but this super fan is unlike many of them. He sure is a dedicated fan but also married to one of the cardboard Park Ji Min of Bangtan. Oli London calls himself married to the cardboard and fans reacted hilariously to the incident. However, Oli believes that he is a dedicated army and now married to Jimin.

Also Read | BTS' Jimin Trends On World Wide As Well As Korean Twitter Trends. Read Why

Oli London has spent over $ 150,000 on plastic surgery and other procedures to look like his cardboard husband. The British native got married to the cardboard in a Chapel wedding, where an Elvis Persley impersonator got them married. Oli said 'I do' in Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, in a not-so-traditional wedding attire. According to Oli, the ceremony was an emotional one as the event was exclusively covered by one major news publication. According to the interview given by him to the same publication, Oli mentioned that despite the expensive treatments and hard work, he his happy that he is finally married to cardboard Park Ji Min.

Also Read | BTS ARMY Divided Over Taehyung Vaping In Jimin's Recently Posted Video | Details Inside

According to Oli London, it is the happiest day of his life, he was also seen kissing the cardboard life-like cutout of Park Ji Min. He was accompanied by his close friend reality star Angélique Frenchy Morgan, who drove together to the wedding chapel. Oli London’s social media also witness to his bizarre relationship with the cardboard. He is seen sharing images with it in several instances.

Check out ome of the photos and videos he shared:

Also Read | BTS' Net Worth In 2019 Makes Them The Richest South Korean Band

Also Read | Parasite Director Bong Joon Ho Says, 'BTS Contributed To Korean Genre Popularity', Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.